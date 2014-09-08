Benny Gold

Anti-Worker Sketch

Benny Gold
Benny Gold
Hire Me
  • Save
Anti-Worker Sketch sketch union worker man cartoon
Download color palette

We all know that Work's For Jerks! Sketch of a classic union worker ditching his responsibilities and enjoying the day.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 8, 2014
Benny Gold
Benny Gold
Started from a sticker inspired by the mantra, Stay Gold.
Hire Me

More by Benny Gold

View profile
    • Like