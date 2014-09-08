Landon Wideman

Arnold4Mayor

Landon Wideman
Landon Wideman
  • Save
Arnold4Mayor branding mayoral campaign logo
Download color palette

Creative direction for the 2014 Arnold Neufeldt-Fast Whitchurch-Stouffville mayoral campaign.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 8, 2014
Landon Wideman
Landon Wideman

More by Landon Wideman

View profile
    • Like