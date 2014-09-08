Tom Ovens

Animated Bike

illustration cycling bike texture vector bicycle detail animation tour de france
Things have been pretty hectic with freelance and work so not as far as long as I'd like, but fairly happy with the bike illustration and I've made a start on the character so hoping to start getting things animated soon! Can't wait! More to come soon...

