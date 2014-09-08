Edgars Zvirgzdins

Gender input field inspired by google material ui

Edgars Zvirgzdins
Edgars Zvirgzdins
  • Save
Gender input field inspired by google material ui input ui ux interface web material ui
Download color palette

Working on an interface roughly based around some of the better elements in material ui

http://www.polymer-project.org/docs/elements/material.html

View all tags
Posted on Sep 8, 2014
Edgars Zvirgzdins
Edgars Zvirgzdins

More by Edgars Zvirgzdins

View profile
    • Like