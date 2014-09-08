Fyresite

Meet RUDI - Concept 2

Meet RUDI - Concept 2 robot character icon logo line art vector illustration
Realtime Ultimate Dispatch Interface. The goal was to create a friendly and helpful looking robot to represent the company.

Posted on Sep 8, 2014
