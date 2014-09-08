UI8

iPhone 6

UI8
UI8
Hire Us
  • Save
iPhone 6
Download color palette

Can't wait for the new iPhone 6? Try this new awesome high-res template from UI8.net.

Full version comes with an .AEP file and tutorial to implement your interactions - free version available on the site.

Check the @2x, hit "L" , Have fun.

Posted on Sep 8, 2014
UI8
UI8
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by UI8

View profile
    • Like