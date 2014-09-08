Grace Winkel

Golden Pizza Foil Print

Golden Pizza Foil Print gold pizza cheese icons fork dinner plate retro screen print
Finally posted online! I've been working on this print for a while now, and I'm excited to start another one.

Check it out here --> http://binarystar-studio.com/goldenpizza.html
Or buy it here ---> https://www.etsy.com/shop/BinaryStarPrintShop

Posted on Sep 8, 2014
