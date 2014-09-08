Spark That Makes us Human group matchboxes

📚 Learn Product Design in just 12 weeks with Dribbble. Flexible Learning. Live Mentorship. Hiring Connections. 50% off Early Bird sign up on now. Learn More!
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Introduce yourself to new clients with Pitch
Learn product design in just 12 weeks...
Level up your skills with our interactive workshops…
A marketplace of digital assets…
Icons, Illustrations, Patterns, Textures…
Display, Script, Sans Serif, Serif…
Mock Ups, Social Media, Presentations…
Characters, Objects, Textures…
WordPress, Shopify, Bootstrap, HTML5…
Procreate, Affinity, Photoshop, InDesign…
Earn money doing what you love
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The design prompt last semester in my authorship class was dissent. I chose to create and brand an educational exhibition of the timeline and overthrow of the Apartheid government in South Africa. The invitation to the opening of this exhibition would be one of 27 different matchboxes who’s visuals are inspired by specific turning points on the timeline.
The matchboxes and the number are inspired by Nelson Mandela’s use of them as a covert communication tool during his imprisonment on Robben Island (27 years, 27 boxes). He and other political prisoners would fashion false bottoms in the matchboxes as a way to secretly exchange information within and outside of prison walls.