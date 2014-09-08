Spark That Makes us Human group matchboxes

The design prompt last semester in my authorship class was dissent. I chose to create and brand an educational exhibition of the timeline and overthrow of the Apartheid government in South Africa. The invitation to the opening of this exhibition would be one of 27 different matchboxes who’s visuals are inspired by specific turning points on the timeline.

The matchboxes and the number are inspired by Nelson Mandela’s use of them as a covert communication tool during his imprisonment on Robben Island (27 years, 27 boxes). He and other political prisoners would fashion false bottoms in the matchboxes as a way to secretly exchange information within and outside of prison walls.