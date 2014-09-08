Timey Screens

Hey guys thought I would show you a preview of a little app that I am trying to code in swift myself.

The concept is simple... In the role as a designer quite often we are faced with having meetings on an international scale. For me I loose track of various timezones and was frustrated that there wasn't an instant and easy way to access this information.

Pulling up and down on each of the times will change the other respectively to compensate for the time difference. Swiping left and right will switch between your 3 saved locations. Tapping the time or location abbreviation will enable you to be more specific with your request and also manage your locations.

I am also trying to create a dynamic gradient function which will change dependent on the times (similar to the one used in the wonderful rise app). Picking a harmonious palette combining morning, day, dusk, evening and night was proving to be quite difficult but think i'm nearly getting there so look forward in showing you that soon too.

Be great to hear your thoughts on this, Cheers.