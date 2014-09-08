Van Berkemeyer

John 6:68–69

Van Berkemeyer
Van Berkemeyer
  • Save
John 6:68–69 typography hand drawn vector illustration banner compass swirls
Download color palette

Here's a Verse Of The Day I designed recently. Vector all the way.

Lord
Rebound of
John 6:68–69
By DSGNHAVN
View all tags
Posted on Sep 8, 2014
Van Berkemeyer
Van Berkemeyer
Band Merch, Branding, & Packaging Design.

More by Van Berkemeyer

View profile
    • Like