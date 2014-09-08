Bill & Ted Double Feature

This Summer, the Alamo Drafthouse hosted a double-feature of the cult classics Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure and Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey. We created a poster for each movie which are now available in our store.

The Excellent Adventure poster is a 24” x 36” five color screen print with a numbered artist edition of 50. We were inspired by the time traveling phone booth from the film and each year visited by Ted “Theodore” Logan and Bill S. Preston, Esquire.

The Bogus Journey poster is also a 24” x 36” five color screen print with a numbered artist edition of 50. This poster depicts the levels of heaven, hell, and purgatory that Bill & Ted visit throughout their trip.

Check out closeup photos of the prints as well as our initial sketches on our blog. Both posters are now available in the DKNG store including a special deal when purchasing both posters.