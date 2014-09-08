Logo concept

Hi guys, at the moment I'm working on my self branding and started to mess around with logo's; monograms in particular. My idea was to display my initials "ML" and the number "14" in the monogram (14 because it is this year I'm starting up my freelance business). I sketched up 3 variations: the one with connected lines, the one that has the hand letter style and the one without add-ons. What do you guys think? I'm I going in the right direction? Any feedback is welcome!