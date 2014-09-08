Pavel Antolík

Trent Is Watching

Pavel Antolík
Pavel Antolík
  • Save
Trent Is Watching glitch glitch art nin nine inch nails trent reznor
Download color palette

A little glitchy mutilation of the logo of my favorite band.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 8, 2014
Pavel Antolík
Pavel Antolík

More by Pavel Antolík

View profile
    • Like