Will Geddes

Adobe Ink & Slide Packaging

Will Geddes
Will Geddes
  • Save
Adobe Ink & Slide Packaging packaging design adobe minimal clean white spectrum print
Download color palette

Packaging for the Adobe Ink & Slide stylus and ruler set. I designed and created the structure, and worked on the graphics with the team here at Character.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 8, 2014
Will Geddes
Will Geddes

More by Will Geddes

View profile
    • Like