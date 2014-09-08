Andrew McClintock

Golden Gait

Andrew McClintock
Andrew McClintock
  • Save
Golden Gait print design art gold run shadow
Download color palette

Rebound of an earlier shot, reconsidered for Minted.com design challenge.

Cheetah
Rebound of
In Stride
By Andrew McClintock
View all tags
Posted on Sep 8, 2014
Andrew McClintock
Andrew McClintock

More by Andrew McClintock

View profile
    • Like