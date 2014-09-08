Pam Wishbow

Dead Wood - Tiny Legs

Pam Wishbow
Pam Wishbow
  • Save
Dead Wood - Tiny Legs zine printmaking coral poppy bugs nature science biology
Download color palette

An example of a page out of my new art Zine, Dead Wood. Features illustrations following a kid wandering and exploring the woods.

For sale in my shop:
https://www.etsy.com/listing/200382381/dead-wood-art-zine?ref=shop_home_feat_3

View all tags
Posted on Sep 8, 2014
Pam Wishbow
Pam Wishbow

More by Pam Wishbow

View profile
    • Like