Bullshweet · TechCrunch Disrupt Hacakthon

Bullshweet · TechCrunch Disrupt Hacakthon
This weekend my Stuph coworkers and I participated in the TechCrunch Disrupt hackathon. We built Bullshweet, a Twitter game where you and your friends can devise celebrity tweets and guess if they're real.

http://www.diklein.com/blog/2014/9/8/bullshweet-techcrunch-disrupt-hackathon

Posted on Sep 8, 2014
