Michael Jackson - A Place With No Name - XSCAPE

Michael Jackson - A Place With No Name - XSCAPE
An alternative colors cover created for Michael Jackson's single "A Place With No Name" from the second posthumous album "Xscape".
Full version here: http://www.michael-jackson.ru

Posted on Sep 8, 2014
