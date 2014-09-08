Diego L. Rodriguez

TMNT: Leonardo

TMNT: Leonardo tmnt ninja turtles yokai paranoidme bushido edo warrior honour illustration movie poster campaign
TMNT exclusive poster for Paramount Pictures; featured inside the "Legend of the Yokai" campaign, an exhibition that explores the mythical origins of the characters.

Full project & details: https://www.behance.net/gallery/19477101/TMNT-Legend-of-the-Yokai-Poster

