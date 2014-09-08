Slow Hunch

YT - Yoodle Animation

Slow Hunch
Slow Hunch
  • Save
YT - Yoodle Animation animation character youtube
Download color palette

Very happy to have done the animated Youtube logo that currently lives on Youtube.com for today and tomorrow that promotes "School of Youtube", an initiative to help raise money for Comic Relief.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 8, 2014
Slow Hunch
Slow Hunch

More by Slow Hunch

View profile
    • Like