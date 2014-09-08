MK Cook

Illustration | Our Save the Date

Illustration | Our Save the Date design illustration print texas typography handwritten color lettering doodle love wedding invitation
Once upon a time, I got married. This was my save the date! Inspired by my favorite book cover, Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close, this invite was meant to tell the story of mine and my husband's long distance courtship.

