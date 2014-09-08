BirdEye Logo

Pietro Consavari

Recent work for Birdeye.com: played with the letter B and... a bird. Font is Norwester Regular by Jamie Wilson (http://jamiewilson.io/norwester/ - @jmwlsn)

Sep 8, 2014
