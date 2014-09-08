Hannah O'Neal
Work From Home Wednesdays

In April we started an optional, office-wide, “Work From Home Wednesday”. One day a week we take a break form the office and use the day to work form home (or wherever we want) and set our own schedule. You can read more about Work From Home Wednesdays and how it has been going here.

Let us know what you think!

Posted on Sep 8, 2014
