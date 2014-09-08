Sasha Lantukh

End Demand Revsion 3

Sasha Lantukh
Sasha Lantukh
  • Save
End Demand Revsion 3 website web design homepage visuals flat photo type icons campaign charity
Download color palette

Check out the latest revision based on client's feedback of the UK Feminista's "End Demand for Sexual Exploitation" Campaign.

A Hands Up project designed by asksanik.com

2a79387a1bc5472e1987220a0b1263a9
Rebound of
Sexual Exploitation Demand Website Mock Up
By Sasha Lantukh
View all tags
Posted on Sep 8, 2014
Sasha Lantukh
Sasha Lantukh

More by Sasha Lantukh

View profile
    • Like