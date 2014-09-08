Matheus Corseuil

Torquatto Regis Architecture - Monogram which I choose?

Matheus Corseuil
Matheus Corseuil
  • Save
Torquatto Regis Architecture - Monogram which I choose? logo branding vector illustration architect negative space ambigram
Download color palette

I need your help, aesthetically which one you feel better looking?
Eu preciso da ajuda gente! Esteticamente qual fica melhor olhando?

View all tags
Posted on Sep 8, 2014
Matheus Corseuil
Matheus Corseuil

More by Matheus Corseuil

View profile
    • Like