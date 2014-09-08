Hotpin

Halloween Party Flyer Template

Hotpin
Hotpin
  • Save
Halloween Party Flyer Template halloween party halloween flyer event flyer template design psd editable 31 october mask glamour halloween scary
Download color palette

Halloween Party Flyer Template is very modern psd flyer super easy to edit that will give the perfect promotion for your upcoming event or nightclub party! Text is fully editable and you can add or remove objects form the flyer!
1 PSD file - 5"x7" with 0.25" bleed

AVAILABLE HERE: http://crtv.mk/ijT9

Hotpin
Hotpin

More by Hotpin

View profile
    • Like