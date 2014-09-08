Brett Lair

Artisanal Bakery

Artisanal Bakery artisanal bakery chef pastry logo identity concept wheat cupcake hat artisan
Conceptual logo of an idea I've had for some time with a chef's hat in the negative space of the 'A'.

Posted on Sep 8, 2014
Transforming ambitious businesses into unforgettable brands.
