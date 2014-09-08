I've been considering a tattoo for awhile, but could never really decide what it would be, until now...

I've always been fascinated with the shape of the ampersand, it's my favorite character in any typeface. It's referred to as a "Broken Infinity" and it's meaning is equally powerful–not everything is meant to last forever, but there is always an 'and.'.

Being a designer, I had to design it myself. This is my very first attempt at any sort of hand-made letter forms. So, I'd love to get people's feedback!