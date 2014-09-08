Make Something Awesome

Kate VandenBerghe
Every week at OpenTable, our Product and Design teams try to share "something awesome", either work or personal. I illustrated these shirts for our Product/Design/Marketing Offsite, led by Marty Cagan, that focused on collaboration and making something awesome happen together.

And the corkscrew in there represents our Product team drinking wine every week at their Friday meetings. They're a pretty fun group :)

Posted on Sep 8, 2014
