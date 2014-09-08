Drew Melton

A week ago I finished a bet with @blumercpas. I didn't take any client work and I launched 3 fonts for 2 months! I wrote a blog post to sum up the experience. Read it here: http://iamjustlucky.tumblr.com/post/96975861873/the-end

