Ornamental Doll

Ornamental Doll doll russia ukraine face 2 rose ornament blood flower war
Referenced Matryoshka (Russian) dolls and thought about the war in Ukraine. Wanted to push myself into making a more complex (for me) design and really spend time with it. This is the result.

Posted on Sep 8, 2014
