DT | Awesome Beginnings!

Super excited to announce that I am starting my second week here at @Digital Telepathy! I'm really excited to be here and to be working with such an awesome group of people!

I wanna thank everyone that has helped me so far here at DT (@Dustin LaMont, @Dan Trenkner, @Cody Iddings, @Brad Soroka, @MK Cook, @Jessica Moon, @James Ebeling, and many many more!)

Wow! Its been so long since I've posted a new dribbble shot. With the packing, moving cross country and now starting at my awesome new job I haven't had much time to post anything.