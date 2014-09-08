Vincent Béchet

Darwin Diseased 3

cartoon network gumball darwin
I’ve worked as lead character designer on The Amazing World of Gumball season 3.
Here’re a selection of characters and costumes.

Posted on Sep 8, 2014
