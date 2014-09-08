Paul Stoleriu

Adomik - take 2

Paul Stoleriu
Paul Stoleriu
  • Save
Adomik - take 2 logo proposal ads branding
Download color palette

My second logo proposal for an online ad publishing company.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 8, 2014
Paul Stoleriu
Paul Stoleriu

More by Paul Stoleriu

View profile
    • Like