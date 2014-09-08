Mattox Shuler

Game Ticket

Mattox Shuler
Mattox Shuler
  • Save
Game Ticket factoria serif slab serif slab font type design typeface specimen sports ticket game
Download color palette

Another ole specimen for Factoria that was delightful to design. Layout inspired from some vintage tickets to ballgames.

Factoria on MyFonts
http://www.myfonts.com/fonts/fort-foundry/factoria/

Mattox Shuler
Mattox Shuler
Type design through Fort Foundry.

More by Mattox Shuler

View profile
    • Like