Jason Cashdollar

To Home, With Love

Jason Cashdollar
Jason Cashdollar
  • Save
To Home, With Love ios
Download color palette

Hi! I am a UX researcher at Facebook, but product design has always been something I was interested in. Most of what I have made has been for small projects (that I usually don't finish), but I am excited to spend more time finishing things and sharing on Dribbble.

This is one flow for an app that I have dubbed "To Home, With Love." The basic idea of the app is that once a week you will be prompted to send a "letter" (email) home. "Home" is anyone who is slow to adapt new apps or follow your social media trail (e.g., parents).

tl;dr
Problem: My mom is slow to adapt new apps and I want to share my activity on those sites with her in a medium she already uses (email).

Solution: Once a week (or month, or whatever), quickly comb through your social media posts, remove any you don't want to send, add any descriptions you want, and send the email.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 8, 2014
Jason Cashdollar
Jason Cashdollar

More by Jason Cashdollar

View profile
    • Like