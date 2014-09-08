📚 Learn Product Design in just 12 weeks with Dribbble. Flexible Learning. Live Mentorship. Hiring Connections. 50% off Early Bird sign up on now. Learn More!
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Introduce yourself to new clients with Pitch
Learn product design in just 12 weeks...
Level up your skills with our interactive workshops…
A marketplace of digital assets…
Icons, Illustrations, Patterns, Textures…
Display, Script, Sans Serif, Serif…
Mock Ups, Social Media, Presentations…
Characters, Objects, Textures…
WordPress, Shopify, Bootstrap, HTML5…
Procreate, Affinity, Photoshop, InDesign…
Earn money doing what you love
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi! I am a UX researcher at Facebook, but product design has always been something I was interested in. Most of what I have made has been for small projects (that I usually don't finish), but I am excited to spend more time finishing things and sharing on Dribbble.
This is one flow for an app that I have dubbed "To Home, With Love." The basic idea of the app is that once a week you will be prompted to send a "letter" (email) home. "Home" is anyone who is slow to adapt new apps or follow your social media trail (e.g., parents).
tl;dr
Problem: My mom is slow to adapt new apps and I want to share my activity on those sites with her in a medium she already uses (email).
Solution: Once a week (or month, or whatever), quickly comb through your social media posts, remove any you don't want to send, add any descriptions you want, and send the email.