Hi! I am a UX researcher at Facebook, but product design has always been something I was interested in. Most of what I have made has been for small projects (that I usually don't finish), but I am excited to spend more time finishing things and sharing on Dribbble.

This is one flow for an app that I have dubbed "To Home, With Love." The basic idea of the app is that once a week you will be prompted to send a "letter" (email) home. "Home" is anyone who is slow to adapt new apps or follow your social media trail (e.g., parents).

tl;dr

Problem: My mom is slow to adapt new apps and I want to share my activity on those sites with her in a medium she already uses (email).

Solution: Once a week (or month, or whatever), quickly comb through your social media posts, remove any you don't want to send, add any descriptions you want, and send the email.