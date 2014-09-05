Mango

WIP: Login Page

WIP: Login Page
Here we are playing around our login page right from the browser. Still work in progress (need some css details) but we can't wait to show you our logging button :)

The gif file sucks!

Posted on Sep 8, 2014
