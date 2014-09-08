Ruslan Gordienko | ATAKA

ATAKA team photo shoot

Ruslan Gordienko | ATAKA
Ruslan Gordienko | ATAKA
  • Save
ATAKA team photo shoot ataka photoshoot ataka-ataka.com color bright pain
Download color palette

Photoshoot of team members from ATAKA bureau
ataka-ataka.com
more stuff on www.behance.net/ATAKA-ATAKA

View all tags
Posted on Sep 8, 2014
Ruslan Gordienko | ATAKA
Ruslan Gordienko | ATAKA

More by Ruslan Gordienko | ATAKA

View profile
    • Like