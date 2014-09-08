andsem
Myplanet

An overcast early draft

andsem
Myplanet
andsem for Myplanet
Hire Us
  • Save
An overcast early draft mockup exploration cloud landing page
Download color palette

Here's a rapid mockup of a simplified landing page which would cater several categories of products to the end user. The imagery is still in the works so what you see here is merely a placeholder :)

View all tags
Posted on Sep 8, 2014
Myplanet
Myplanet

More by Myplanet

View profile
    • Like