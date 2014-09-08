Kyle Anthony Miller

Embroidered Patch

Kyle Anthony Miller
Kyle Anthony Miller
Hire Me
  • Save
Embroidered Patch sun embroidered patch sun basket farm seal badge golden california
Download color palette

Custom embroidered patches for Sun Basket. These will be going in each box of fresh organic vegetables & meats. I want the customer to feel like they are part of the brand so we are adding small additions to the inside of the boxes.

We also went with a golden color with subtle gradients to show warmth. Everyone wants a piece of that California sun!

View all tags
Posted on Sep 8, 2014
Kyle Anthony Miller
Kyle Anthony Miller
Branding startups for over 10 years. 👉 31,373 followers
Hire Me

More by Kyle Anthony Miller

View profile
    • Like