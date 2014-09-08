James Lavine

Dancing Shrubs

I was playing a little Super Mario 3 on my old NES this weekend (didn't even have to blow into the cartridge this time) and I became entranced by the dancing shrubs in the first world screen.

I felt compelled to animate the shrubs. Should I try doing a smooth animation of these? There's something really nostalgic about the choppiness of this...

Posted on Sep 8, 2014
