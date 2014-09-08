Ollie Barker

MPG Calculator App

Ollie Barker
Ollie Barker
  • Save
MPG Calculator App calculator app ios flat mobile
Download color palette

One of the first designs for an MPG Calculator app I'm working on to introduce myself to iOS development.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 8, 2014
Ollie Barker
Ollie Barker
I focus on designing thoughtful & intuitive and interfaces.

More by Ollie Barker

View profile
    • Like