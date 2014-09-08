Tom Szorady

For A Few Dollars More Poster (Upper Half)

For A Few Dollars More Poster (Upper Half)
Upper half of my submission for a movie poster show taking place in Toledo, Ohio. The movie is my favorite western, "For A Few Dollars More," directed by Sergio Leone.

