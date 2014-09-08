andsem

'Tis the season, apparently.

andsem
andsem
  • Save
'Tis the season, apparently. cat wedding invite typography
Download color palette

Here's a view of a page I worked on for a friend who just so happens to be another fellow who is getting hitched this year :) Check out the site here.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 8, 2014
andsem
andsem

More by andsem

View profile
    • Like