Triangle Logo Template triangle symbol symmetry logo design vector template
A new logo design which i made recently for my GraphicRiver portfolio. I love to play with symmetry lately. The logo can be used for many kind of companies. You can check out the full preview here

The background is a sample from my new 'Grunge Blurred Background Pack - Part 2' which can be found here

Hope you like it!

Posted on Sep 8, 2014
