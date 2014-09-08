Michal Kendereski

Comingsoon Animation

Michal Kendereski
Michal Kendereski
  • Save
Comingsoon Animation animation website soon concept ui ux
Download color palette

First sneak peak for upcoming website for our client. Working with amazing @nemanjaivanovic on this exited project. Just and soon page but more to come!

View all tags
Posted on Sep 8, 2014
Michal Kendereski
Michal Kendereski

More by Michal Kendereski

View profile
    • Like