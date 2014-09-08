Andreas Johansson

Don't Stop

Don't Stop music edm cover graphic design cinema 4d dont stop
Designed the cover art for IDestiny's "Don't Stop"

You can listen to it here:
https://soundcloud.com/idestiny/dont-stop-idestiny-e-vo

Posted on Sep 8, 2014
