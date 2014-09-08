Rock Music Tree

📚 Learn Product Design in just 12 weeks with Dribbble. Flexible Learning. Live Mentorship. Hiring Connections. 50% off Early Bird sign up on now. Learn More!
Here is the link to high res http://cl.ly/MLTA/o
This is my Rock Tree, which I made in 2012. This is my first big infographics volunteer project. It tackles a lot more than rock music, but I was so inspired that I couldn't stop drawing new logos and genres. The arrows show parenting relationship between different genres. All the used information was found mainly in Wikipedia and other open sources. I accept that information could be inexact, but nothing is perfect. The topic is very controversial. I hope this thing still could be helpful in finding new music names.
I am going to make a website based on this picture.