Rock Music Tree

Here is the link to high res http://cl.ly/MLTA/o

This is my Rock Tree, which I made in 2012. This is my first big infographics volunteer project. It tackles a lot more than rock music, but I was so inspired that I couldn't stop drawing new logos and genres. The arrows show parenting relationship between different genres. All the used information was found mainly in Wikipedia and other open sources. I accept that information could be inexact, but nothing is perfect. The topic is very controversial. I hope this thing still could be helpful in finding new music names.

I am going to make a website based on this picture.