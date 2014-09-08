Cliff Huizenga

CSS Logo Concept

Cliff Huizenga
Cliff Huizenga
  • Save
CSS Logo Concept logo branding css text
Download color palette

After a good workout, got hit with inspiration for my logo design woes.

The problem: it looked too much like everyone else’s text-in-a-padded-box logo.
The solution: make a logo that instantly says what type of work I do.

I’m going to put working out before creating designs a priority from now on.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 8, 2014
Cliff Huizenga
Cliff Huizenga

More by Cliff Huizenga

View profile
    • Like