Smartwatch – Weather App Concept

Smartwatch – Weather App Concept smartwatch design watch ui interface app weather clock icons
Design Concept for a Smartwatch Weather App including a 3-day forecast.
Rebound of
Weather App
By Jan Erik Waider
Posted on Sep 8, 2014
